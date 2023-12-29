120 volt vs. 240 volt Off-Grid Laundry with Ultrasonic Cleaners

Video Going Over the Benefits of Washing Your Clothes with Ultrasonic Cleaners:
* no need to have a 240-volt outlet; can plug into a standard 120-volt electrical outlet--great for RV'ers, people in old or tiny homes, etc.
* if you’re already off-grid with solar and/or batteries, you can avoid a higher initial surge in energy demand than compared to a standard agitating clothes washer and possibly have a longer battery run-time
* possibly save a tiny bit of electricity since need to run just ~10 minutes (vs. ~30-mins.)
* can use very little to no laundry detergent
* your clothes (sheets, linen, etc.) will last longer since gentler than a top-loading agitating automatic clothes washer
* save water
* quieter
* longer equipment life (since far fewer moving parts)
* very versatile--can double as a fruit & veggie washer (to blast-off residues of herbicides, pesticides, fungicides, or other contaminants like heavy metals & petro-chemicals) in addition to their intended uses of cleaning such as the following:
-- automotive & aerospace parts
-- medical & dental equipment/appliance parts
-- firearms
-- jewelry & coins
-- mold remediation
-- firefighter suits and helmets
-- HONEY PROCESSING
-- ELECTRONICS
-- OPTIC LENS CLEANING AND COATING
-- other industrial parts & equipment
