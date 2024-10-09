The 2nd Al Jazeera cameraman injured by Israeli gunfire this week - Al Jazeera newsfeed

October 9th. Another Al Jazeera cameraman Fadi al-Wahidi has been injured by Israeli gunfire in northern Gaza, becoming the second Al Jazeera cameraman to be injured in an Israeli attack this week.

🚨⚠️‼️Israeli media: 38 Israeli soldiers were injured during the past 24 hours on the border with Lebanon

After rumors of his assassination in Beirut, along side with Hashem Safi-El-Deen -the potential successor for Hassan Nasrallah-, Tasnim News Agency assures that the Quds Force Commander Esmail Qaani is fine and will soon receive a medal from Supreme Leader Khamenei.

As for Hashem Safi-El-Deen, Hezbollah did not announce his martyrdom, and the israeli army did not confirm the success of the assassination operation.

💥🇱🇧 Israeli aircraft struck a rescue service center in the village of Dargaya in southern Lebanon, killing 7 rescuers, a source told RIA Novosti.











