🔍 Is “Black” The True Identity of Ancient Hebrew Israelites (B2T)

Skin color, identity, and race are all very important topics for certain religious camps. In fact, the Black Hebrew Israelite movement has built an entire platform and focus that is dedicated to promoting a very specific narrative of the “Lost Sheep” of the 12 Tribes of Israel (House of Israel).

In this short video, I will put ALL of the speculation to rest, give verifiable proof from the Scriptures about color in the Bible, and I will expose this popular narrative for what it is—a divide and conquer paradigm of pride and “hating your brother without a cause.” Be careful, because there is a curse for this kind of behavior, as we will find out in Numbers 12!

This video is part of our annual cycle through the Torah. If you want a deeper dive on all of Numbers 8-12, make sure to sign up for Kingdom Secrets Academy🔥: https://www.kingdom-secrets.com/academy





For all things Overcome Babylon, check out the links below:





📱Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets eBook FREE! https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/





📕 Order your copy of Bible Prophecy Secrets (Ships Worldwide): https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/order-bible-prophecy-secrets





🔗 Breaking News + Announcements, sub to Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram





🥊 Let's Get Ready To Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/OVB





🌙 Upcoming Holy Feast Days: https://overcomebabylon.com/5859





🎧 Listen on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6





☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85





🌿 Get ORGANIC Superfood Nutrition: https://www.kingdom-secrets.com/prepare