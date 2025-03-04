Want to Know When the Financial Crash Is? 04/03/2025

Today Pastor Stan is a guest on the Shannon Davis Show, also known as Omegaman. Pastor Stan shares in detail what we can expect in the future for our finances. According to Prophecies, the dollar will fall and fall fast – being worthless as leaves blowing in the wind.

Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/





For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:

https://blocktrustira.com/





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support



