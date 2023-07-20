Triage The Messages That Matter

Leftists Have Mastered Marketing

* The left pretends to be about the middle class and working guy.

* They have mastered narratives and fake news.

* They use a triad of media, congressional committees and activist groups.

* Conservatives are now using their own triad — finally.

* Libs are getting rekt.

* They always accuse you of what they’re doing.

• Dem Accidentally Proves Joe Biden Did Business With Hunter





The Dan Bongino Show | 20 July 2023

