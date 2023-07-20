Triage The Messages That Matter

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Leftists Have Mastered Marketing
* The left pretends to be about the middle class and working guy.
* They have mastered narratives and fake news.
* They use a triad of media, congressional committees and activist groups.
* Conservatives are now using their own triad — finally.
* Libs are getting rekt.
* They always accuse you of what they’re doing.
* This is what they do.
• Dem Accidentally Proves Joe Biden Did Business With Hunter
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 20 July 2023
https://rumble.com/v315djq-loser-democrats-hilariously-faceplant-in-hearing-ep.-2051-07202023.html