Earth is a Soul Energy Loosh Harvesting Machine - Prison

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨LEARN HOW TO EXIT THE MATRIX OF PERPETUAL ENSLAVEMENT:👉http://howtoexitthematrix.com
👉http://trickedbythelight.com
🚨LEARN HOW TO DETOXIFY YOUR PINEAL GLAND FOR GOOD HEALTH👇:
https://soljourney.com/blogs/blog/ways-to-detox-decalcify-and-boost-the-pineal-gland-naturally
https://healing4soul.com/Brain-Health/10-impressive-foods-for-pineal-gland-detox.html
https://awaken.com/2020/05/pineal-gland-activation-for-lucid-dreams/
🍇Superfoods to Eat to Protect Ourselves from EMF Radiation🍇:
https://emfshieldprotect.com/blog/emf-protection-foods-322978
🌿GET LUGALS IODINE HERE:
https://www.jcrowsllc.com/products/j-crows-lugols-solution-of-iodine-5-1-oz-bottle-free-us-canada-shipping
📡Get EMF Protection HERE☢️:
https://defendershield.com/
http://yshield.com
🧘♂️ASTRAL PROJECTION AND LUCID DREAMING🧘♂️:
https://astralplane.com/lucid-dream-vs-astral-projection/
🧘♂️What Lucid Dreaming Looks Like🧘♂️:
https://odysee.com/@Demanufacter:7/I-Filmed-What-Lucid-Dreaming-Looks-Like:4
🧘♂️LEARN HOW TO ASTRAL PROJECT🧘♂️:
https://astralplane.com/how-to-astral-project-for-beginners/
🚨LEARN THE TRUTH ABOUT OUR SITUATION HERE ON FLAT EARTH👀:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OwD99HjdjsM
🚨REINCARNATION TRAP MEGA COMPILATION:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bNf2pKwWIZ10/
🚨REINCARNATION IS A TRAP - BEWARE👀:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QQDut5UUSURA/
🚨WHAT'S IN STORE FOR US IN 2025?👀:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WdOLz7rCdzn9/
🚨ADRENOCHROME THE REAL TRUTH - ONE OF THE BEST VIDEOS I HAVE EVER SEEN ON THIS SUBJECT:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CbBeDTh1x1KM/
👀IS EARTH A SIMULATION?👀:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sJd52zRdtWzh/
🚨PLANDEMIC GENOCIDE PREVIEWED IN THE 2012 OLYMPICS....:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/runf6sqzLYGr/
🚨‘MAPs Are a Protected Minority’- YouTube Cracking Down on Users Who Criticize Pedophilia:
https://odysee.com/@I-Rabbi-T:3/%E2%80%98MAPs-Are-a-Protected-Minority%E2%80%99--YouTube-Cracking-Down-on-Users-Who-Criticize-Pedophilia:e
🚨WEF Police Lock Up Swiss Cardiologist for Speaking Out Against COVID Mandates:
https://odysee.com/@I-Rabbi-T:3/WEF-Police-Lock-Up-Swiss-Cardiologist-for-Speaking-Out-Against-COVID-Mandates:d
🚨Q ANOTHER MASS SHOOTING "EVENT":
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Uei4FyRrAqGT/
🚨HUMANS & ANIMALS SYNCING W/ 5G ANTENNA ARRAY GOING IN CIRCLES- WHAT ARE WE SEEING?:
https://odysee.com/@Demanufacter:7/5gcircles:3
🚨BLACK STUDENT VISCOUSLY ATTACKS UNPROVOKED WHITE STUDENT:
https://odysee.com/@SkyDomeAtlantis:4/trim.0E780EF9-89E5-48E1-A7BC-50B84E4BD40A:9
🚨Living in the 4th Reich and the mass extermination going on now:
https://odysee.com/@Demanufacter:7/Living-in-the-4th-Reich-and-the-mass-extermination-going-on-now:e
🚨ARE THESE SOULS LEAVING THE BODY?:
https://odysee.com/@Demanufacter:7/oliveoil:0
🚨PEDOPHILES HIDING BEHIND LGBT AND TRANS PRONOUNS IN ORDER TO PREY ON CHILDREN:
https://odysee.com/@Demanufacter:7/cgroom1:f
🚨MARK STEEL - THE LED INCAPACITATOR:
https://odysee.com/@Demanufacte