"The PCR Test, It Was A Huge Scandal From The Get-go"





Nurse Gail McCrae describes how hospitals misused PCR tests and falsely labelled non-COVID deaths as COVID deaths.





"I observed charts and death records being documented as COVID when they weren't, yes... I have discovered since then there is incentivization going on, there's massive payouts, and that almost definitely plays a role in why we were being told to document these deaths and these admissions as COVID when they weren't."