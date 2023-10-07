© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"The PCR Test, It Was A Huge Scandal From The Get-go"
Nurse Gail McCrae describes how hospitals misused PCR tests and falsely labelled non-COVID deaths as COVID deaths.
"I observed charts and death records being documented as COVID when they weren't, yes... I have discovered since then there is incentivization going on, there's massive payouts, and that almost definitely plays a role in why we were being told to document these deaths and these admissions as COVID when they weren't."