RIDE 'EM TRUMP RIDE 'EM

Ride 'em Trump Ride 'em

Ride 'em Trump Ride 'em

Ride 'em Trump Ride 'em

Ride that crazy horse

Ride 'em Trump Ride 'em

He's tryin' to buck you off

Ride 'em Trump ride 'em

Ride 'em don't get tossed

Ride 'em Trump Ride 'em

Show 'em who's the boss !

Ride 'em Trump Ride 'em

Ride 'em Trump Ride 'em

Ride 'em Trump Ride 'em

Across the open plains

Ride 'em Trump Ride 'em

A yippie yi o kai ay

Ride 'em Trump Ride 'em

'Til the break of day

A yippie yi o

A yippie ay yay

A yippie yi o

A yippie yi o kai ay

Ride 'em Trump Ride 'em

Ride 'em Trump Ride 'em

Ride 'em Trump Ride 'em

Ride that big bad steer

Ride 'em Trump Ride 'em

Show 'em that you're here

Ride 'em Trump Ride 'em

The horns is sharp and near

Ride 'em Trump Ride 'em

Show 'em you ain't got no fear !

Ride 'em Trump Ride 'em

Ride 'em Trump Ride 'em

Ride 'em Trump Ride 'em

Across the open plains

Ride 'em Trump Ride 'em

A yippie yi o kai ay

Ride 'em Trump Ride 'em

'Til the break of day

A yippie yi o

A yippie ay yay

A yippie yi o

A yippie yi o kai ay

Ride 'em Trump Ride 'em

Ride 'em Trump Ride 'em

Lyrics and music by

Joseph S Perna

Copyright 2023