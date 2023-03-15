The Jussie Smollett Hate Crime Re-enactment by the Osundariro Brothers! 🤣😁

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Osundairo brothers should honestly do a comedy tour where they travel around the country and re-enact the Jussie Smollett hate crime hoax that he hired them to do. They are legitimately hilarious!
Source: https://twitter.com/DschlopesIsBack/status/1635762743402717185?s=20