Donna Rigney Sharing Prophetic Word About God's Glory Released Over America! Please Share!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
http://qepain.com/MERI
Meri Interviews Prophetess Donna Rigney with an AMAZING PROPHETIC word GOD gave her about GOD'S Glory being released over AMERICA! GOD also spoke and said that his hand of JUDGEMENT is coming down on the WICKED and they will be dealt with! Get YOUR TICKETS TO OPEN THE HEAVENS CHICAGO at WWW.MERICROULEY.COM