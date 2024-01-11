Tombstone Trump Store – Shot Show – Cancel Rodeos

Trump Store in Tombstone popular place for like minds





The more people attack former United States President Donald J. Trump, the better business gets for Robert Scott.





Scott manages the Trump Store in Tombstone.





And the shop is doing a brisk business with visitors from not only across the U.S., but from all over the world, Scott said Friday.





“A lot of people love Trump,” Scott said, a day before the three-year anniversary of the riot at the U.S. Capitol building that led to five deaths and the second impeachment of the sitting president. “They’re really here for the experience.”





https://www.myheraldreview.com/news/tombstone/trump-store-in-tombstone-popular-place-for-like-minds/article_6d9a4f6a-ac24-11ee-b59e-cf0927151b27.html

Shot Show





Join us for the 2024 SHOT Show, located at the Venetian Expo + Caesars Forum. Experience 2,500+ exhibits, education and training sessions and plenty new networking opportunities.





https://shotshow.org/schedule/

Animal Welfare in Rodeo Livestock





There can be no question that rodeo has been in the crosshairs of animal extremist groups for years, and that they have made inroads to abolishing it in several states based on their “animal rights” agenda. They deliberately muddy the definition of animal welfare and animal rights. Animal welfare is not to be confused with animal rights.

AVMA Defines Animal Welfare vs. Animal Rights





According to the American Veterinary Medical Board (AVMA),





“Animal welfare is a human responsibility that encompasses all aspects of animal wellbeing, including proper housing, management, nutrition, disease prevention and treatment, responsible care, humane handling, and, when necessary, humane euthanasia.





Animal rights is a philosophical view and personal value characterized by statements by various animal rights groups. Animal welfare and animal rights are not synonymous terms.





The AVMA wholeheartedly endorses and adopts promotion of animal welfare as official policy; however, the AVMA cannot endorse the philosophical views and personal values of animal rights advocate when they are incompatible with the responsible use of animals for human purposes, such as food, fiber, and research conducted for the benefit of both humans and animals.”





We at Western Justice want to share animal welfare practices from many western disciplines and will have a series of articles dedicated to each discipline and sport.





https://cowboylifestylenetwork.com/animal-welfare-in-rodeo-livestock/