Bitcoin was hijacked by the Deep State in 2015-2017, says Aaron Day

On April 21, 2025, Aaron Day, Fellow at the Brownstone Institute, told Alex Newman from The New American on Alex's show "Behind The Deep State":

"Roger Ver, who was known as 'Bitcoin Jesus', he was the first ever investor in the entire Bitcoin ecosystem."

"He invested in exchanges and point of sale systems and everything."

"He was the only guy. No one was investing. Wall Street wasn't investing. Venture capital wasn't investing."

"So... Bitcoin wouldn't even be on the map if it weren't for Roger [Ver]."

"He's been in Spain now for almost an entire year facing extradition to the United States for 109 years for this... made up tax fraud case under Biden's [Department of Justice]."

"Roger was had a front row seat at everything that was going on with Bitcoin."

“[Roger Ver] was one of the five (5) founders of the Bitcoin Foundation, which was a nonprofit group that funded the developers... "

"[Roger Ver] had just written a book prior to getting arrested called 'Hijacking Bitcoin'."

"What is outlined in this book, in painstaking detail, is the fact that between 2015 and 2017, people with ties to the Deep State in traditional finance, literally hijacked Bitcoin and altered it from being peer-to-peer cash... something that you're supposed to use as a replacement for the dollar to buy things."

"The narrative shifted to it's digital gold."

"It's something that's slow and expensive, and something you're never supposed to spend."

"Well, it turns out the same people that were involved in doing this hijacking also funded all three (3) US CBDC [Central Bank Digital Currency] pilots."

"So this has been probably one of the biggest psyops [psychological operations] I've ever seen."

"I've been very close to crypto for a long time."

"I remember when this was going on at the time, but Roger's book really put a lot of detail behind it."

"Unfortunately, no one knows about it."

"I interviewed him on, I think it was April 11th, and 17 days later, he was arrested and thrown in prison in Spain."

"So the short answer is, Bitcoin is not the answer."

"Bitcoin is slow, expensive, hijacked digital surveillance gold."

"So at this point, it can be tracked..."

"The United States government has 200,000 Bitcoin."

"It didn't buy these Bitcoin on the open market."

"They didn't mine the Bitcoin."

"[The U.S. government] seized them through civil asset forfeiture."

"A friend of mine, Ian Freeman, who was unjustly in prison for eight years for selling Bitcoin without a license, he had $10 million confiscated by the US government."

"How did they do it?"

"It's a public ledger, so all of the transactions for Bitcoin can be seen on a public ledger."

"So, if they can track it, which they are…”

"So the CIA, the FBI, and others are already mapping out everybody's transactions."

"So basically, there are people that make the argument that well you can't stop Bitcoin, it's uncensorable.'

"And that's true, except that if they can flag you, they can come to you and say, 'Alright, well yeah, we can't physically take your Bitcoin from you, but we can throw you in a cage unless you give us access to your keys and access to your coins."

"And it turns out, so far, everyone complies with that."

"So I don't even understand the argument anymore for Bitcoin being freedom money."

"It's actually something that's designed to move people's focus away from using alternative currencies, whether it's cryptocurrency or gold for day-to-day transactions."

"That's what it's become at this point in time."

The full 28-minute interview which is titled "CBDCs Already Here? The Future of Money and Crypto", is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v6sea4f-cbdcs-already-here-the-future-of-money-and-crypto.html

The book "Hijacking Bitcoin" is posted here:

https://annas-archive.org/search?q=hijacking+bitcoin

The article about Roger Ver ("Bitcoin Jesus") being charged with tax fraud, which was posted on May 1, 2024, and is titled "US Justice Department Charges Roger Ver with Tax Fraud", is posted here:

https://www.cryptotimes.io/2024/05/01/us-justice-department-charges-roger-ver-with-tax-fraud/

The article titled "Ian Freeman sentenced to 8 years in prison for operating a bitcoin money laundering scheme" posted on the U.S. Internal Revenue's website, dated October 2, 2023, is posted here:

https://www.irs.gov/compliance/criminal-investigation/ian-freeman-sentenced-to-8-years-in-prison-for-operating-a-bitcoin-money-laundering-scheme

