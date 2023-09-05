Fires - US Government (White), Real (Black)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Real fires leave black burned out husks. Government microwave fires leave white ash/dust remains. Microwaves cook trees from the inside out. And, melt pipes under asphalt roads; leaving the asphalt untouched.
Original title: 48-yr Arborist questions Maui WildFire and shares insights
Crackling and popping explosions are what you would hear if you placed metal in a microwave oven.