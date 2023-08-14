BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Niger Junta says it Will Prosecute Ousted President for Treason - ENG text
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
73 views • 08/14/2023

Niger junta says it will prosecute ousted president for treason


The military junta has said it will prosecute ousted President Mohamed Bazoum for high treason over his exchanges with foreign heads of state and international organisations.


Junta spokesperson Colonel Amadou Abdramane said in a statement late on Sunday that the military authorities had "gathered the necessary evidence to prosecute the ousted president for high treason and undermining the internal and external security of Niger."


Abdramane also said there was a misinformation campaign against the junta to try to "derail any negotiated solution to the crisis in order to justify military intervention in the name of ECOWAS".

Keywords
