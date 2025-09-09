© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel Bombs Qatar, Killing Leadership Of Hamas After Trump Admin Lured Them To Peace Conference!
PLUS, Alex Jones Gives Important Historical Analysis To The Hegelian Dialectics & Key Events That Shaped The Modern Middle East Into The Globalist Mess We See Today
"For Years, Netanyahu Propped Up Hamas... They Never 100% Fully Controlled It, But They Worked With The Leadership Who Lived In Qatar & Other Places... Israel Has Now Killed All Of The Top Leadership Of Hamas In Lebanon, Qatar- Everywhere!"