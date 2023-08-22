Is This The Beginning Of Sorrows?-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-AUGUST 22 2023

The first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years brought havoc across the state, leaving 25 million people under flood warnings and schools to close today following fears of devastating destruction. It is feared that Hilary is now moving northwards and will batter Nevada later today. It would be the first time the state is hit with a tropical storm and flood warnings have been put in place. Add to this all the crazy amount of wildfires breaking out everywhere, you have to wonder what's behind all of it. I think you know, but we'll tell you anyway. On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, we 'run to and fro' by way of the platform of the coming kingdom of Antichrist we call the internet, to look at some absolutely stunning examples of nature running amok. Is this caused by weather manipulation like HAARP, the people behind the Great Reset, the beginning of sorrows from Bible prophecy, what? In addition to all that, the Deep State is making a huge push to force COVID mRNA shots and boosters on people, the fear campaign has already started and we bring you the latest on that. Today we run breaking news headlines through the filter of your King James Bible to see exactly what's going on.

