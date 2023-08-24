BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BRICS MORE THAN DOUBLED ITS RANKS WITH SIX NEW MEMBERS, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
137 followers
66 views • 08/24/2023

BRICS MORE THAN DOUBLED ITS RANKS WITH SIX NEW MEMBERS


During the summit in Johannesburg, BRICS unveiled the new additions – Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates will become full-fledged members starting January 2024.   Read: https://on.rt.com/cgvu


