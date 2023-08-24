BRICS MORE THAN DOUBLED ITS RANKS WITH SIX NEW MEMBERS, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BRICS MORE THAN DOUBLED ITS RANKS WITH SIX NEW MEMBERS
During the summit in Johannesburg, BRICS unveiled the new additions – Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates will become full-fledged members starting January 2024. Read: https://on.rt.com/cgvu
GO TO HELL, MADURO SENDS STRONG MESSAGE TO WASHINGTON
https://www.bitchute.com/video/c7hqRGv0mzRq/
France Deserves More Attacks from Their Extorted African Colonies
https://ugetube.com/watch/france-deserves-more-attacks-from-their-extorted-african-colonies-karma-attacks_ljqUK36EYTDMrwi.html
White Gold Lithium, India Discovers Huge Reserves. Please No Child Slavery
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RtcfQESENKAg/
BRAZIL CALLS ON BRICS TO DITCH THE DOLLAR, LULA GOES TO CHINA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MGALXftqKt3f/
Cross Talk, Leaving The Dollar
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dflh70trXJks/
BRICS Overtakes the G7 Countries in GDP to Become the World's Largest Economic Bloc
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7KGYtijON5CS/
24 Nations Want to Join BRICS, SCO Alliance, All Shifting away from the Dollar
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pgdgziJYNjjo/
BRAZIL AND CHINA AGREE TO DITCH US DOLLAR, for bilateral trade transactions
https://www.bitchute.com/video/M4sWYiWiBnE6/
Dollar On The Ropes, Global Concerns with PetroDollars
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OBoDLwREcveO/
Audios Dollar, Brazil and Argentina to ditch the dollar, South American nations follow
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WGddWLky9kgG/
The Inevitable Collapse of the US Dollar
https://www.bitchute.com/video/59xTqOMNPBOD/
Brazil Tropical Trump, OR Tropical Tonto , Will He Kill the BRICS, US Election Meddling
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Dy2gZY04miBN/
Dropping The Dollar. More Countries Joining BRICS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UsnH8Fxm4Lny/