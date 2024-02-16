BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
When Jesus Met LGBTQ+
Scott Stephens TV
Scott Stephens TV
34 followers
Follow
46 views • 02/16/2024

Many people believe Israel’s Jesus Christ never spoke on the subject of homosexuality or gay marriage. In this video, Scott Stephens specifically examines the New Testament Scriptures and shows several recorded gospel accounts of Jesus publicly encountering people who would clearly be identified today as LGBTQ+. Scott also discusses both Old and New Testament Scriptures regarding the history of sex and gender and their roles and effects on culture and society and compares them with that happening throughout the world today. In addition, he also provides analysis on the origin of the Nephilim and demons, and their parallels with the pantheon of gods worshiped in the popular mythologies of the ancient Greeks, Romans, Indians, Babylonians, Egyptians, Sumerians, Persians…

Link to Scott's BitChute channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ro6vKPfd9WBz/

 

Link to Scott's Brighteon channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/scottstephenstv

 

Link to Scott’s iConnectFX channel: https://iconnectfx.com/ng/channel/scott_stephens_tv

 

Link to Scott’s Odysee channel: https://odysee.com/@ScottStephensTV:c

 

Link to Scott’s Rumble channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-2121064

 

Link to Scott’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkW7sujE5ae4W8txo3_NP9w

 

Help Scott equip the body of Christ to effectively reach millions of people with the gospel of Jesus Christ. You can help by (1) sharing this video with others (2) getting Scott's books, and effectively sharing your faith to lead others into God's Kingdom, (3) praying for Scott's ministry, and (4) giving financial support to produce materials and media to promote the gospel of Jesus the Messiah.

 

Link to Scott's ebooks (Personal Evangelism: Knowing God and Making Him Known; Now This is Eternal Life; You Must Be Born Again) on Amazon Kindle:

 

http://www.amazon.com/Scott-Stephens/e/B00ML3JHT4/ref=dp_byline_cont_ebooks_1

 

Financial support can be given electronically at the link below:

 

https://www.paypal.me/SCOTTSTEPHENSTV

 

Understanding is the key to bearing fruit that remains.—Matthew 13:23

Keywords
demonslgbtqhomosexualgay rightsgaygay marriagelesbianqueerbisexualtransgendernephilimdrag queenfornicationadulterybinarypornographyporndebaucherypride monthpride paradedemoniacuncleannesspolyamorygadarene demoniacgender-fluid
