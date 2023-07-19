♀️🌟 Transformative Journey Of Dynamic Meditations With Osho! 🌌✨

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🎾Discover the transformative world of Osho's dynamic meditations, created by the 20th-century mystic himself with Shai Tubali .
Osho recognized that individuals in the Western world often struggled with restlessness and tension, making it challenging to dive directly into traditional closed-eye meditation practices.🌈✨
https://bit.ly/3K3CRd1
In these dynamic meditations, you embark on a unique path. Dance, shake your body, laugh, or even cry intensely, guiding yourself towards a state of effortless silence and witnessing.
This process allows you to detach your awareness from your physical form, observing yourself from an external perspective. 🌬️👁️
To explore the profound effects of dynamic meditations and experience the freedom of effortless witnessing, join us on this enlightening journey. 🕊️💫