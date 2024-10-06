REAL AMERICAN 🪖 HEROES EXIST

On November 27, 2023, I posted this video here on X, and within 24 hours, I was ordered by my commanding officer to remove it, so I did. It had already been saved by thousands around the world, and it was too late for the military "leadership" to put the cat back into the bag. No legitimate explanation was ever given for why they wanted it removed.





By the end of the week, my computer access was taken away. It was never restored.





The commanding officer, in communications that did not involve me, said that she wouldn't restore it because I wasn't trustworthy.





CAPT Sharon House claimed I wasn't trustworthy but the DoD, the government, and every military leader who was given this information (including

@USNavyCNO

) and have chosen not to act should be trusted? These people want to hide these things from the public, and I am untrustworthy for trying to expose the data.





CAPT House, ADM Franchetti, what you and your cronies and overlords wanted was for me to be loyal to all of you by hiding this damning information from the world. In that case, you are correct, you can not trust me to do that.





My allegiance lies with the people, the nation, the Constitution, and, above all, God. Now, these are the only authorities fit to give me any order.





Enjoy my retirement!⚖️⏳😉





