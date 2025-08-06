FROM HIROSHIMA TO HOPE -- PEACE PRAYERS FOR THE WORLD!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hello Friends, on this OTW Radio show I interview Mary Hanson in Seattle and Hiroshima survivor Keiko Nakaska on the need for peace and no more nuclear wars. I hope you can all listen! Every year, from Hiroshima to Hope has a celebration of peace at Green Lake in Seattle starting at 5 pm on August 6th -- I hope you all can attend! See: fromhiroshimatohope.org Ted Mahr, OTW Radio outofthisworldreadings.com