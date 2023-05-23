Half-Dead Senator Fully Propped Up By Democrats



There may be no more fitting representative of the stinking, rotting and directionless body politic in the United States than California Senator Dianne Feinstein. The 89-year-old Feinstein has recently returned to DC from months away after suffering from shingles, encephalitis and god knows what else, and from all appearances appears to be on the brink of death. Yet she continues to be wheeled around as if she knows where she is and what she's doing. Jimmy and Americans' Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss the various political actors in the Democratic Party who are taking advantage of Feinstein's poor health to promote their own agendas.