Ambulances targeted by Zionist Brownshirts in Beita, south of Nablus, during protest.

Clashes erupted in the town of Beita, south of Nablus, in the West Bank of Palestine, during the weekly march denouncing the colonisation of Jabal Sabih. The occupation forces prevented worshippers under the age of 35 from praying. The occupation forces also targeted an ambulance and fired bombs, which led to a fire. Ayyoob Yamak Interviews local activist Abu Nasser, & ambulance officer Jarir Qanadeelo.
Filmed: 10/10/2024
