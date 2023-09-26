COVID-19(84) DRUG MAY BE CREATING NEW VARIANTS WITH DISTINCTIVE MUTATIONS!!!

SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/

A drug used to treat covid-19(84) appears to be driving the evolution of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, according to an analysis at the Francis Crick Institute in London.





Meanwhile the CDC refuses to release updated information on post-covid vaccination heart inflammation and cases of Myocarditis and Pericarditis among adolescents and young adults.





In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the latest Covid-19(84) news on the origins of these so called new “variants”!





Sources:





https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-023-06649-6.epdf





https://www.newscientist.com/article/2393799-covid-19-drug-may-be-creating-new-variants-with-distinctive-mutations/





THE SHOT IS THE PANDEMIC (Part 3) The Origin of The “Variants” REVEALED!!!

https://pressfortruth.ca/the-shot-is-the-pandemic-part-3-the-origin-of-the-variants-revealed/





https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/cdc-refuses-release-updated-information-post-covid-vaccination-heart-inflammation





https://www.theepochtimes.com/article/myocarditis-and-covid-19-vaccines-how-the-cdc-missed-a-safety-signal-and-hid-a-warning-5300341





https://slaynews.com/news/vaccinated-mothers-milk-contaminated-with-mrna-study-finds/





Big Pharma In The Age of Covid-19(84) with G. Edward Griffin!!!

https://pressfortruth.ca/big-pharma-in-the-age-of-covid-1984-with-g-edward-griffin/





