COVID-19(84) DRUG MAY BE CREATING NEW VARIANTS WITH DISTINCTIVE MUTATIONS!!!

A drug used to treat covid-19(84) appears to be driving the evolution of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, according to an analysis at the Francis Crick Institute in London.
Meanwhile the CDC refuses to release updated information on post-covid vaccination heart inflammation and cases of Myocarditis and Pericarditis among adolescents and young adults.
In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the latest Covid-19(84) news on the origins of these so called new “variants”!
Sources:
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-023-06649-6.epdf
https://www.newscientist.com/article/2393799-covid-19-drug-may-be-creating-new-variants-with-distinctive-mutations/
THE SHOT IS THE PANDEMIC (Part 3) The Origin of The “Variants” REVEALED!!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/the-shot-is-the-pandemic-part-3-the-origin-of-the-variants-revealed/
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/cdc-refuses-release-updated-information-post-covid-vaccination-heart-inflammation
https://www.theepochtimes.com/article/myocarditis-and-covid-19-vaccines-how-the-cdc-missed-a-safety-signal-and-hid-a-warning-5300341
https://slaynews.com/news/vaccinated-mothers-milk-contaminated-with-mrna-study-finds/
Big Pharma In The Age of Covid-19(84) with G. Edward Griffin!!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/big-pharma-in-the-age-of-covid-1984-with-g-edward-griffin/
