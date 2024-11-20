World War III: Russia, Ukraine, NATO, the USA… Is This the Final Countdown!?

👕 SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com Use SAVE15 at checkout! 🇺🇸

Russia is now openly warning that the recent attack where Ukraine Launched Six U.S.-Made Long-Range Missiles to Strike Targets Within Russia could mark the start of World War III, threatening to retaliate with weapons of mass destruction against Ukraine and NATO facilities, regardless of their location.

📖 Matthew 24:6-8

6 And ye shall hear of wars & rumours of wars ✅️: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet. 7 For nation shall rise against nation ✅️, & kingdom against kingdom ✅️: & there shall be famines ✅️, & 👉 PESTILENCES ✅️ 👈, & earthquakes, in divers places. ✅️ 8 All these are the beginning of sorrows.

📖 1 Thessalonians 5:3

3 For when they shall say, Peace and safety; then sudden destruction cometh upon them, as travail upon a woman with child; and they shall not escape.

SOURCES ⬇️

1. Biden ‘Flirts’ With WWIII, Authorizes Ukraine to Use U.S. Long-Range Missiles After Putin’s Dire Warning - https://www.oann.com/newsroom/biden-flirts-with-wwiii-authorizes-ukraine-to-use-u-s-long-range-missiles-after-putins-dire-warning/

2. Ukraine war latest: Ukraine fires six US long-range missiles at Russia, Moscow says - https://news.sky.com/story/ukraine-war-latest-moscow-says-ukraine-has-hit-russia-with-us-long-range-missiles-report-12541713

3. Putin's Nuclear Order: 'Fire Missile On Russia, Face Nukes' | Doctrine Revised After Biden's Trigger - https://youtu.be/sfA5gQi1_a8?feature=shared

4. Swedish Govt Sends Out Millions Of Pamphlets Instructing Citizens To Prepare For Possible War And Disaster Scenarios - https://www.oann.com/newsroom/swedish-govt-sends-out-millions-of-pamphlets-instructing-citizens-to-prepare-for-possible-war-and-disaster-scenarios

5. Belarus President Lukashenko Has Just Instructed His Generals to “Prepare for War” - https://blazingpress.com/breaking-belarus-president-lukashenko-has-just-instructed-his-generals-to-prepare-for-war/

6. EU Warns Own Citizens Of War After Putin’s Nuclear Threat? Citizens Told To Stock Up 3-Day Supplies - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TNj2jtV0itg

7. Europeans Told to Stockpile Food in Case of War With Russia - https://www.newsweek.com/europe-stockpile-food-war-russia-1977872 and https://commission.europa.eu/document/download/5bb2881f-9e29-42f2-8b77-8739b19d047c_en?filename=2024_Niinisto-report_Book_VF.pdf

8. Chinese President Xi Jinping orders military to prepare for war - https://x.com/BRICSinfo/status/1847698098753028346

9. Poland’s military chief of staff calls for mandatory conscription - https://brusselssignal.eu/2024/10/polands-military-chief-of-staff-calls-for-mandatory-conscription/

10. The Holy Bible - Matthew Chapter 24 (KJV) - https://youtu.be/z0uMucH6gYw?feature=shared

