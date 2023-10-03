Brave TV - Oct 3, 2023 - World Changing Events - Fallout - Trump to Become House Speaker?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Will President Trump become Speaker of the House by November?Show more
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) filed a motion on Monday to remove Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) from his position as House Speaker, setting up a likely showdown vote.
Mr. Gaetz is a member of the hardline conservative GOP faction that, for months, warned Mr. McCarthy they would introduce a motion to vacate, a procedural tool, to attempt to oust Mr. McCarthy from his office if their concerns about specific items of government overspending were not addressed. Over the weekend, Mr. McCarthy escalated his threats after relying on Democrats to fund the government.
