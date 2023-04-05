Clearly We Are At War. Prepare Accordingly.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
El Salvador's president Bukele says America can't lecture other nations about democracy following the misguided Stalinist's arraignment of Trump. There is little doubt that Sotero is working with the judge-Juan Merchan, and the underachiever/Stalinist and professional joke, Alvin Bragg to interfere with Trump's 2024 run for the presidency. This is plain evidence that the US is falling/has fallen to communist totalitarianism. Vile Stalinist-Marxism has taken over the courts, the military, the educational system, the media, finance and big business and politics. A prudent man foreseeth the evil, and hideth himself; the simple pass on and are punished.-Proverbs 27:12. Take some time and get your gear organized for in the event there is an emergency. Speed is life. God bless your efforts. https://gab.com/PadraigMartin/posts/110141003988818592