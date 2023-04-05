BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Clearly We Are At War. Prepare Accordingly.
glock 1911
glock 1911
328 followers
3
539 views • 04/05/2023

El Salvador's president Bukele says America can't lecture other nations about democracy following the misguided Stalinist's arraignment of Trump.  There is little doubt that Sotero is working with the judge-Juan Merchan, and the underachiever/Stalinist  and professional joke, Alvin Bragg to interfere with Trump's 2024 run for the presidency.  This is plain evidence that the US is falling/has fallen to communist totalitarianism.  Vile Stalinist-Marxism has taken over the courts, the military, the educational system, the media, finance and big business and politics.  A prudent man foreseeth the evil, and hideth himself; the simple pass on and are punished.-Proverbs 27:12.  Take some time and get your gear organized for in the event there is an emergency.  Speed is life.  God bless your efforts.                                         https://gab.com/PadraigMartin/posts/110141003988818592  

Keywords
weaponspreppingwarinvasionsuppliesend of the worldwroledcgo bagwar with chinateotwaki
