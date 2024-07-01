BREAKING NEWS: Bill Gates INVESTIGATED for Idaho LAND GRAB!

US funds appropriated to help fund the Ukraine war have somehow wound up in the hands of a mining company extracting cobalt in Idaho.

We’ll get to that but in case you missed it, something big happened recently in Idaho. And I mean really big. Yet another potential land grab with deep twisted roots that lead back to… yes you guessed it, Bill Gates.

Mirrored - Hustle Bitch





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net



https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/





