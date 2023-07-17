BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Watch How Brazenly U.S. Politicians Will Lie to Your Face
721 views • 07/17/2023

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry was heavily criticized after he testified during a congressional hearing that he has never owned a private jet.

During the hearing – hosted Thursday by the House Foreign Affairs Committee – Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., confronted Kerry about his past private jet use in light of the top administration official’s efforts to fight climate change. Kerry said his purported use of a private jet is “one of the most outrageously persistent lies that I hear,” adding that he doesn’t own a jet and has never “personally” owned a jet.

“Bottom line is that the climate czar is showing a climate hypocrisy when him and his family left a 325 metric ton carbon footprint from their private jet,” Mills told Fox News Digital after the hearing. “Meanwhile, Kerry expects the average American to be carbon-neutral and to buy things like unreliable EVs they can’t afford.”

“Once again, it’s the Democrats’ standard of hypocrisy to tell Americans how to live their lives while they do the opposite,” Mills continued.

Continued at Source - https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=271189

hoaxclimate changejohn kerryliarhypocriteprivate jet
