❗️ Footage from the start of negotiations between Russian and US delegations in Saudi Arabia.

The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, who is taking part in the negotiations, made a number of statements:

▪️We are currently on an important track in the economy. Progress in negotiations between Russia and the US is possible in the next 2-3 months.

▪️Russia and the United States are only at the beginning of a dialogue on the issue of sanctions .

▪️The Biden administration did not seek to understand Russia's concerns, but now the US is ready to listen and understand Russia's position.

▪️Russia and the United States need to move to joint projects , including in the Arctic.

▪️We have submitted a number of proposals in the trade and economic sphere to the American side; they are thinking about them.

Following the talks, a briefing by Russian representatives will be held.

Saudi Arabia is represented at the Russia-US talks in Riyadh by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and National Security Adviser with the rank of Minister of State Musaad bin Mohammed Al-Aiban

Statements by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a press conference following negotiations in Riyadh

🔻Key statements:

▪️There are grounds to believe that the American side has begun to hear Russia's position better - the conversation was very useful.

▪️Representatives of Russia and the United States have been instructed to discuss what needs to be done to prepare for a meeting between Putin and Trump. Preparations are underway for a meeting of the deputy foreign ministers of Russia and the United States.

▪️Russia and the United States agree that when their interests do not coincide, it is necessary not to provoke a conflict, but to solve problems and create conditions for cooperation to resume in full and expand into various areas.

▪️It is necessary to remove the obstacles created by the Biden administration that hinder the work of diplomats, including constant expulsions and seizures of real estate.

▪️In the near future, a process for Ukrainian regulation will be formed. As soon as the Russian authorities find out who will represent Washington, they will immediately identify their participant in the process.

▪️The United States stated that the report about a "three-step plan" for the so-called Ukraine is a fake.

▪️Russia explained to the United States that the absorption of the so-called Ukraine by NATO will be a direct threat. The appearance of troops from the same NATO countries, but under the banners of the EU or other flags, is unacceptable.

▪️The AFU attack on the oil pumping station in the Krasnodar Territory is an attack on Kazakhstan's energy infrastructure. It should strengthen everyone's opinion that Zelenskyy needs to be slapped on the wrist.

▪️The United States proposed to impose a moratorium on attacks on the energy facilities of Russia and Ukraine.

