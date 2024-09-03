FRENCH BILLIONAIRE PHILLIPPE ARGILLIER ♔ HAS THE GOODS ON 38 PUPPET MASTERS

French billionaire Philippe Argillier has ignited a firestorm of intrigue, declaring he possesses four explosive databases that hold the power to unmask the 38 shadowy figures pulling the strings of the global "shadow government."





Among these elusive power brokers, he claims, is none other than Bill Gates. This revelation, if true, threatens to shake the foundations of the world order, exposing the hidden hands that have long manipulated the fate of nations from the shadows.





The world watches, teetering on the edge of a profound awakening—or a descent into chaos.





According to Argillier, he can prove the Biden administration takes direct orders from this shadow government.





If you want a sneak peek of the future under this shadow government, it’s worth paying attention to Bill Gates’ latest announcement. Gates has a history of playing god. Robert F. Kennedy warned us about this trait in Gates’ psychology years ago.





According to Kennedy Jr, the World Health Organization is “conducting global social and medical experimentation” in accordance with the vision of their mega-donor Bill Gates and his “religious faith that he can use technology (vaccines and GMO agriculture) to make him the savior to all of humanity.”





“Gates’ strategy of buying WHO [World Health Organization] and purchasing control of US health officials like Tony Fauci & Deborah Birx” means the Microsoft co-founder can now “dictate global health policies affecting 7 billion people and to control the most intimate details of our lives,” said Kennedy Jr. on his Instagram page.





Just last week Gates, in his role as false savior, was caught telling world leaders that it’s time for “death panels” to decide who has the right to live and die.





Of course Gates’s “death panels” have everything to do with the globalist elite’s obsession with depopulation. This is the brutal, soulless world Gates and the shadow government at the World Economic Forum are determined to roll out as part of their Great Reset. We can’t allow their evil religion to become the new normal.





