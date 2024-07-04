© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2024 - The 1990s Internet | BBSing" -- this is a clipped section from the PSEC Episode "PSEC - 2024 - Deep Thoughts With Dave On Roger Hanson Live". Dave Kelso explains in a basic way, how the internet began, and how it transitioned into what it is today.
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, Roger Hanson, Mark Wojtaszek, Mark Edworthy, Thanh-Hai Tran, CC / Fair Use: SkyCorp Home Video
Hashtags: #bbsing #internet #history
Metatags Space Separated: bbsing internet history
Metatags Comma Separated: bbsing, internet, history
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/pSJHnLxRegNh/
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2024---The-1990s-Internet---BBSing---432hz--hd-720p-:e?r=3KRGW3e8dydZs7SgU3kv8YQ4epzWUj6m
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v55f0th-psec-2024-the-1990s-internet-bbsing-432hz-hd-720p.html
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/3bf3954d-01f4-48c7-abaf-a6c0e500f1dc
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/SsZ9OThut18sMFG
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=7846106a70d71681617417572851eba47c1ee81a8c55bcab14c2780bc102930d&video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#