ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2024 - The 1990s Internet | BBSing" -- this is a clipped section from the PSEC Episode "PSEC - 2024 - Deep Thoughts With Dave On Roger Hanson Live". Dave Kelso explains in a basic way, how the internet began, and how it transitioned into what it is today.









This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.





Participants List: Dave Kelso, Roger Hanson, Mark Wojtaszek, Mark Edworthy, Thanh-Hai Tran, CC / Fair Use: SkyCorp Home Video

Hashtags: #bbsing #internet #history

Metatags Space Separated: bbsing internet history

Metatags Comma Separated: bbsing, internet, history









WATCH / DOWNLOAD --





On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/pSJHnLxRegNh/

On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2024---The-1990s-Internet---BBSing---432hz--hd-720p-:e?r=3KRGW3e8dydZs7SgU3kv8YQ4epzWUj6m

On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v55f0th-psec-2024-the-1990s-internet-bbsing-432hz-hd-720p.html

On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/3bf3954d-01f4-48c7-abaf-a6c0e500f1dc

On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/SsZ9OThut18sMFG

On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=7846106a70d71681617417572851eba47c1ee81a8c55bcab14c2780bc102930d&video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ









PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --





LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/

Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary

Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/

NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia

UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia

Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music

FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy

ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary

Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia

deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com

Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ

TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#



