CTP (S2E56, 20240713) Basic Economics (So Many STILL Do Not Grasp) BTS/SP Video
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
6 followers
0
8 views • 10 months ago

CTP S2E56 SHOW NOTES ( listen (Sat Jul 13 2024 and thereafter) at:

http://buzzsprout.com/2210487 )...

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S2E56) "Basic Economics (so few grasp)"

See Buzzsprout podcasts Transcript for full Show Notes (including related links) and Transcript Bonus

Hard and Fast Economics Realities - Some Still Trying Ignore. We need a very serious conversation about the dumbed down nature of Americans regarding Economics, Accounting, and sadly too even basic Math in many cases - how both Debits/Credits must be examined to understand one Economic Standing.

See Buzzsprout podcasts Transcript of Episode for related addl info

Transcript Bonus: BiDUMBnomics parts 1 & 2


Episode related pieces...

- corresponding TLB Article this coming Sat drop TBD

- https://beforeitsnews.com/economics-and-politics/2024/07/hard-and-fast-economics-some-still-try-ignore-2532247.html

- https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/13353222-christitutionalist-politics-s1e7-bidenomics-working-alinsky-and-clowardandpiven-planned-usa-destruction-bideneconomy

- https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/13433265-christitutionalist-politics-s1e9-bidenomics-part-2

- https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/14965134-christitutionalist-politics-s1e45-when-are-you-going-to-fight-bidumbnomics-part-3-lies-damn-lies-and-statistics


"ChristiTutionalist Politics" podcast (CTP)

- CTP: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist

- CTP long-form description: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalistPodcast

- SUBSCRIBE to CTP: tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP

- FaithCasters Free Newsletter: tinyurl.com/FaithCasterNewsletterSignup

- Join Faithcaster (Podcaster or Guest): tinyurl.com/FaithCasterConnections

- Broadcast your thoughts w/ buzzsprout: tinyurl.com/BuzzsproutSignup

- CTP Coffee affiliate 1: tinyurl.com/BlackOutCoffees (promocode: JOSEL20)

- CTP Coffee affiliate 2: tinyurl.com/MonkeyCultCoffees (promocode: CTP10)

- CTP Official playlist: tinyurl.com/CTPMusicPlaylist

(CTP S2E56 Audio, Sat Jul 13 2024)


SNEAK-PEEK: The next several TLB pieces (planned going forward from June 8) and correlating/corresponding CTP Shows already outlined, ready to go, in some cases actually already pre-recorded. Why mention such? Well, it means I can add this COMING SOON (and/or recently dropped) addition/section to the Show Notes...

June 8 - S1E51: Is Prayer Alone Enough?

June 15 - S1E52: Rising Tides Lift All Boats

June 22 - S2E53: TLB-Talk relaunch

June 29 - S2E54: Speculations and What Ifs

July 6 - S2E55: In The News

July 13 - S2E56: Hard and Fast Economic Facts

July 20 - S2E57: USA, then, now, future

July 27 - S2E58: Self-Sufficiency?


some "Behind-the-Scenes" Video version of ChristiTutionalist Politics found via...

YouTube: youtube.com/@jlenarddetroit1082/videos

Rumble: rumble.com/user/JLenardDetroit


In addition to seeing corresponding TheLibertyBeacon piece referenced in episodes of CTP, see too Show transcript on Podcast platforms that provide access to it (like buzzsprout (tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist)) for addl bonus material there-in.

Keywords
moneyeconomicscost of livingcreditbudgetfinanceinflationcolaaccountingdebit
