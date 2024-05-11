Join our alerts: https://sjwellfire.com/

Yes, in an interview, Bill Gates did discuss the role of lipid nanoparticles and self-assembly in mRNA vaccines.

mRNA Vaccines: mRNA vaccines, such as those developed by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech for COVID-19, are a product of decades of research2 They work by using messenger RNA (mRNA) to carry instructions for making proteins from your DNA to your cells2. This process is similar to a waiter in a restaurant who writes down your order and takes it to the kitchen, where the meal is prepared.

Lipid Nanoparticles: These vaccines require precise lipid nanoparticles to enter cells so they can replicate and trigger the immune response. The lipid nanoparticles used in mRNA vaccines contain four different types of lipids.

Self-Assembly: Lipid nanoparticles are formed through a self-assembly process4. This self-assembly characteristic makes them excellent candidates for nucleic acid delivery, as demonstrated by mRNA-based vaccines against COVID-19.

Potential Applications: While the focus of this technology has been on vaccines, researchers have also explored the potential of mRNA treatments for stroke, cancer, and other diseases. Gates believes that mRNA vaccines hold great promise beyond COVID-19.

It’s important to note that while this technology is promising, it’s also complex and requires careful handling and storage. For example, mRNA vaccines require cold temperatures that can be expensive to support1. Despite these challenges, the development and successful deployment of mRNA vaccines represent a significant advancement in the field of medicine.

Yes, lipid nanoparticles are considered a part of nanotechnology. Nanotechnology generally refers to the manipulation of materials on an atomic or molecular scale, typically within the range of 1 to 100 nanometers. Lipid nanoparticles, including solid lipid nanoparticles, are at the forefront of the rapidly developing field of nanotechnology with several potential applications in drug delivery, clinical medicine, and research.

Lipid nanoparticles are used as carrier vehicles in various medical applications, such as the mRNA vaccines developed by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, where they protect the mRNA molecules from degradation and aid in their delivery into cells. These nanoparticles consist of a mixture of lipids that can encapsulate active pharmaceutical ingredients and are designed to improve the stability, bioavailability, and targeted delivery of drugs.

The development of lipid nanoparticles is an emerging field within lipid nanotechnology, offering new prototypes for drug delivery with increased bioavailability, lower cytotoxicity, improved penetration, reduced immunogenicity, and greater potential for targeted delivery

Sources: ascendiapharma.com, intechopen.com, brownstone.org, usa today

Does this Tech run on EMF?

There are research articles indicating that this Clathrin protein can be used for remote monitoring using the Internet of Things (IoT), which Vitaliano himself invented. 17 Although they have the capacity to monitor the brain at HIGH EMF frequencies, smaller electromagnetic frequencies, such as a table lamp, can activate them. What does this mean? They can be activated with smaller ELF frequencies and your brain cells can be controlled, but you still require HIGHER EMFs to send the messages back remotely!! Without HIGH EMFs they cannot monitor you and your brain functions! 18 19 The frequencies that are delivered by Magnetic Fields produced by 5G solenoids; or CoVFeFe boxes. Magnetic Fields produce what are called Extremely Low Frequencies or ELFs. These ELF waves cannot travel very far on their own (1 meter) but when combine them with a high Electromagnetic Frequency EMF which can travel 1,500 meters, you now have what is called a “Modulating wave” (a high EMF and a low ELF) capable of traveling 1,500 meters directly to your phone, router, EV etc. 20

Source: https://www.civilianintelligencenetwork.ca/2023/10/16/mrna-5g-graphene-oxide-clathrin-graphene-quantum-dots-a-viral-like-particle-the-neural-interface-or-chip/

We talk solutions for this evil…