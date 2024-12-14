BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Paul Wilkinson - Covenant Keeper
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
19 views • 6 months ago

More about our Annual Conference: https://www.thebereancall.org/conference


Watch the Conference Live or Later:


Paul Wilkinson holds a BSc in Mathematics from York, and a BA, MA, and PhD in Theology from Manchester. An international conference speaker, writer, and contributor to Christian television, radio, and documentaries, Paul has also studied and lectured at the International School of Holocaust Studies at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem and is a recognized authority on "Christian Palestinianism."


Paul has served on the Board of the Berean Call and is a long-time friend of the ministry.


the berean callpaul wilkinsonconference 2024
