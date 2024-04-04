J6 True Timeline! Trump Dominates Primaries. J6er Daniel Goodwyn LIVE. B2T Show Apr 3, 2024

9 views • 04/04/2024

Get free SHOW NOTES! Visit the B2T website and sign up for Show Notes at: https://blessed2teach.com/

Join us Backstage! Now Free for new members!

See B2T Deals in the store here:

Use Promo Code B2T to save 10% off your order

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.