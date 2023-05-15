"Lamya's Poem" (2021) --Muslim Mother's Day.... And/or Anti-Christian DumbWah...!?!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Happy Mother's Day, thanks to fundamental ("European") Christian culture & beliefs!!!
---EXPOSED: A grassroots children's flick indoctrinating the UNsuspecting with subliminal taqia/dysinformation - to what end...!?!
The biblical bug plague of THEY/THEM/THEIR UNholy Macha site says it all. +++
For more details, see:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SS3ZS9Q6Jdw&t=68s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0HFP6sy5VzQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YKSVrseFzZI&t=528s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bngXWxqox4E&t=364s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NjeubwCC7Bo&t=3966s
https://www.artofimposturefilm.com/