Del Bigtree at the HighWire
Sep 22, 2023
Do you know that a company is applying a film to the exterior of fruits and vegetables? What’s it made of? Is it safe? Take a deep dive into Apeel’s product that may change your grocery shopping habits.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3jy13f-peeling-back-the-truth-on-apeel.html