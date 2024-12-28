BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Desert Snow Reveals Ancient Cities in Taklimakan (1500 Year Cycle)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
599 views • 6 months ago

☕ Help support the show https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle


Snows blanket the Taklimakan Desert in XinJiang China in the same area with once great cities but buried in sand as oasis forests turned to arid wastelands 1500 years ago. The rains are returning and record snows for the third year in a row show more moisture is returning to one of the dries places on our planet along the Silk Road.


🍅 Free Sustainability Course from Marjory Wildcraft and The Grow Network

http://homegrown2030.com


🔥 Kelly Kettle boiling water in the outdoors quick and easy https://patriotprepared.com/shop/kettle2030/



 The Unsettling State of Americas Food Security https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3RLNML9/PK9LDZ/



David DuByne


https://www.youtube.com/c/MiniIceAgeConversationsPodcast

http://www.PayPal.me/adapt2030


and


Ransom Godwin


https://www.youtube.com/c/MOUNTAINHIGHTIME

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/RansomGodwin



[email protected]



Keywords
agriculturedavid dubynenew eraadapt 2030civilization cyclecivilization collapseancient silk roadwhats happening right nowwhat comes nexthistorical cycleswhy is our world changing so muchtaklimakan desert snowsancient cities in the taklimakan desertwhy did the silk road avoin the desertsilk road oasis west chinadesert snow chinaancient cities in chinajilintai dam west china
