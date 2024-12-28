Desert Snow Reveals Ancient Cities in Taklimakan (1500 Year Cycle)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
☕ Help support the show https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle
Snows blanket the Taklimakan Desert in XinJiang China in the same area with once great cities but buried in sand as oasis forests turned to arid wastelands 1500 years ago. The rains are returning and record snows for the third year in a row show more moisture is returning to one of the dries places on our planet along the Silk Road.
🍅 Free Sustainability Course from Marjory Wildcraft and The Grow Network
🔥 Kelly Kettle boiling water in the outdoors quick and easy https://patriotprepared.com/shop/kettle2030/
The Unsettling State of Americas Food Security https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3RLNML9/PK9LDZ/
David DuByne
https://www.youtube.com/c/MiniIceAgeConversationsPodcast
http://www.PayPal.me/adapt2030
and
Ransom Godwin
https://www.youtube.com/c/MOUNTAINHIGHTIME
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/RansomGodwin