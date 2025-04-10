CONCLUSIONS OF LAW:

1. 2. 3. The Bill of Rights (Amendments I–X) are unalienable and supreme, protecting the right to be

heard (I), secure in person (IV), free from compelled testimony (V), and never subject to powers

not delegated (X).

Appearance by affidavit, certified notice, or verified written instrument is lawfully valid in

every state and every court, regardless of classification.

AI systems, clerks, or court staff that presume dishonor, issue warrants, or generate

automated defaults based on the absence of physical presence are acting ultra vires — beyondlegal authority — and such acts are void ab initio.

4. Public servants are bound by oath to uphold the Constitution. Artificial systems have no

lawful standing to override human constitutional rights.