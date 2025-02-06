BrightLearn - Inside the FDA by Fran Hawthorne

Since its establishment, the Food and Drug Administration has evolved and become increasingly entangled with political and industry pressures, as laid out in Fran Hawthorne's book "Inside the FDA: The Business and Politics Behind the Drugs We Take and the Food We Eat." The book points out critical moments in the agency's history that made it responsible for the deaths of many, and the challenges the FDA currently faces with its compromised independence and the public's lack of trust in it.

For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

