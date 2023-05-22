AMBASSADORS FOR CHRIST LUKE 10:1-24

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Luke 10:1-24. Tyre and Sidon were two important commercial ports. God had judged them for their selfish pride and cruel acts (Ezekiel chapters 27-28). Jesus said that they would have changed their behaviour long ago, if they had seen his powerful works. The people of Capernaum were very proud. They said that their city ‘reached up to heaven’. Isaiah 14:13 uses the same words about the proud king of Babylon. Capernaum expected fame. Instead, it would go down to Hades, which was the world of dead people. Jesus had performed many miracles in Capernaum. But the people had disappointed him. They did not accept what he taught. Jesus’ words about their fate came true, because Capernaum is a ruined city.

