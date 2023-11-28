THE CRUCIFIXION OF CHRIST LUKE 23:26-56

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Luke 23:26-56. A man on his way to crucifixion had to carry the beam part of the cross on his back and shoulders. Jesus was weak after the Romans had whipped him. He was so weak that he could not carry it. Simon was a Jew from North Africa. Perhaps he lived in Jerusalem but he was coming home from his work outside the city. Or perhaps he had come to Jerusalem for the Passover. Mark tells us that Simon was ‘the father of Alexander and Rufus’. Alexander and Rufus were well-known Christians. Simon carried the cross and witnessed the crucifixion. He may have become a disciple because of this experience. His sons were later known as Christians in Rome (Mark 15:21).

