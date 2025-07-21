Konami Krazy Racers (2001, Game Boy Advance)

Konami Krazy Racers (known as Konami Wai Wai Racing Advance, コナミ ワイワイレーシング アドバンス, in Japan) is a racing game developed and published by Konami. It was later rereleased as a WiiU download title.



The game is a kart racing game similar to Mario Kart. Like Super Mario Kart or Mario Kart - Super Circuit, the game uses a third-person perspective, with the racers being bitmaps and the track a giant bitmap which scaled and rotated to display movement. Konami Krazy Racers features 12 characters from various Konami franchises to choose from, and 16 different courses.



Konami Krazy Racers has a single race mode, a tournament mode, a 2 player vs. mode, a time attack mode and a mini battle mode. In order to unlock new courses and tournaments, you need to obtain higher driving licences. To get a licence, you need to win a certain tournament, and then pass several tests. The test contain of challenges like a time trial race or a duel race against another character.



You can accelerate, break, jump and use items. There is no drifting. Items are obstained randomly be picking up a Pop'n Twinbee bell during the race, or buying them in a shop before the race. The money needed to buy items can be collected on the courses.

