GRAND THEFT AUTONOMY
A Warrior Calls
A Warrior Calls
204 views • 02/20/2024

LINK TO PURCHASE MASTERPEACE & SUPPORT Christopher James: https://bit.ly/awcmasterpeace


Interview with Christopher James by OtherSideoftheNews.com with Co-Hosts: Kynthea, Timothy Saunders and Annetta Driskell


Tonight our Special return Guest, CHRISTOPHER JAMES, will outline some key events that have affected him - on his journey - while focusing on helping others…


He will not just dwell on the Problems - but offer Solutions as well… including some rather surprising breakthroughs for the betterment of our health - Solutions even the - already vaxxed - may wish to embrace...


Are you ready ?


Showpage: https://www.theothersideofmidnight.com/tosn-156/

Christopher’s site: www.awarriorcalls.com

_________________

In 2010, through Christopher’s investigative work, he uncovered the massive theft against elderly pensioners in which his father was included. Christopher then retained a lawyer and on behalf of 50 elderly pensioners who all had contracts with Christopher prior, they created a $240,000,000 class-action lawsuit.

The entire case was handed to Geoff Adair on a silver platter. The case sabotaged and all the work Christopher did led him to learn the difference between Legal and Lawful. Ultimately, he made a promise to his father, who was murdered, to pursue the truth and hold the people accountable and THAT is the driving force of why Christopher is rentlessly pursuing justice for the people.

_________________

Co-Hosts: Kynthea, Timothy Saunders and Annetta Driskell

_________________

EXCHANGE YOUR VALUE FOR OUR VALUE

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=YPSJCN8WZ3MBG

_________________


Website: OtherSideoftheNews.com

TalkStreamLive:

https://www.talkstreamlive.com/program/the_other_side_of_the_nes

BlogTalkRadio: blogtalkradio.com/tosn

Facebook: facebook.com/theothersideofthenews1

Rumble: Rumble.com/tosn

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/tosn1


-------

Christopher James' website www.awarriorcalls.com


www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams - Thurs 8pm EST

www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE


https://bit.ly/awccolloidalsilver: Christopher's vault of colloidal silver resources

Contact: [email protected]


All other contact, use email: [email protected]


Bitcoin account: bc1q9a8laqth42cpgv8vnf38tt9dakc3jvu0kxseen


www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!

email: [email protected]


Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.


Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream


Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?."


Keywords
corruptionlovevaccinations5gknowledgecommon lawnwojusticefraudrespecthidden truthmalfeasanceprosecutionjudgeslawyerssolutionstrespasscentral banksa warrior callscourt filingshuman consciousness supportcmasterpeace
