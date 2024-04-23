It's Here! AI editing of the human genome (pre-MOB) now open-sourced with OpenCRISPR-1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Profluent demonstrates the first successful precision editing of the human genome, as it launches their open-source tool, OpenCRISPR-1 AI. Where do you see this going? It seems so obvious!
Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/GenerativeAICRISPR.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com
The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com