Elon Musk criticizes the idea of a “world government” at the World Govt Summit

@ElonMusk speaks out against the idea of a “World Government” at the “World Government Summit” and warns it could lead to civilizational collapse.

“I know this is called the World Government Summit, but I think we should be maybe a little bit concerned about actually becoming too much of a single world government,” Musk said.

“We want to avoid creating a civilizational risk by having, frankly — this may sound a little odd — too much cooperation between governments,” he continued.

Elon Musk warned that if the singular world government will be imposed, it could lead to civilizational collapse. He suggested that the world needs “some amount of civilizational diversity.”

“I think we want to be a little bit cautious about being too much of a single civilization, because if we are too much of a single civilization, then the whole thing may collapse,” he said.

“Obviously not suggesting war or anything like that, but I think we want to be a little bit wary of actually cooperating too much. It sounds a little odd, but we want to have some amount of civilizational diversity, such that if something does go wrong with some part of civilization, that the whole thing doesn’t collapse and humanity keeps moving forward,” Elon continued.

“Seemed like the right venue,” Musk later tweeted.

Source:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1625732016896458755





