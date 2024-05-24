© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rybar Live: Special military operation, May 23
Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar:
«Fighting is underway in Kleshcheevka and in Andreevka, which according to certain reports have been completely liberated. However, so far there is no footage that confirms this advance in the network. In principle, this option is very even possible»