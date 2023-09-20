A lot of states are afraid of Donald Trump: Hogan Gidley

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley discusses the growing effort to keep former President Donald Trump off of the ballot in 2024 on 'The Evening Edit.' #foxbusiness #theeveningedit
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html