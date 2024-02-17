WAS THE C. I. A. INVOLVED IN THE COVID "VACCINE" (BIO-WEAPON) GENOCIDE ?

👉New Documents Reveal Hidden Vaxx Truths

👉👉New Data Shows a Tsunami of Covid-19 Vaccine Deaths

https://www.bitchute.com/video/dBXji37WUt77/

👉👉Here Comes Plandemic (Disease) X

https://www.bitchute.com/video/pNeYLABdCsjX/

More Proof the "Vaccinated" are Emitting MAC Addresses 💉🧬🦠📱📡🛰️🖥️💻

Is the government going to stop this? No, of course not, this administration attempted to force this, bio-weapon, on each and every American, by hook or by crook! Do you recall, healthcare workers, government workers, government contractors, School employees, the military, Students given this vaccine, bio-weapon, Without Parental Consent and then told to "not tell their parents," as well as, other selected groups to have to take this vaccine, bio-weapon, or lose your job! This is not to mention the same policy with many private industries! When does the government abuse its authority by using regulatory agencies which do not have the authority, to try to enforce this policy on any company with 100 or more employees? The occupational health and safety administration, did not have legal authority to enforce this, but yet they attempted to anyways! Wake up people and smell the coffee! The government is not your friend, or your parent! Mainstream media is not your friend, or your parent! You will have to make these important decisions for yourself and your children, but if you have any doubts, listen to those who have made the decision to be injected with this vaccine, bioweapon, and have lost their children who have died from this vaccine, bioweapon.

👉👉New Data Shows a Tsunami of Covid-19 Vaccine Deaths

https://www.bitchute.com/video/dBXji37WUt77/

👉👉👉We Are at a Tipping Point! EVERY INJECTABLE VACCINE, NOW CONTAINS THE BIO-WEAPONS First Introduced in The Covid-19 Vaccines. All Cause Mortality Rates, Will Continue To Rise (Skyrocket) and All Who Take Any Injections Will Become 2-Way Bluetooth (BLE) Communication Devices Transmitting Their Personal Biometrics (Telemetry) & Receiving Any Transmissions Sent To Their Personal (Individual) MAC Address. Substances Contained Within The Vaccines, as well as, Personal Co-morbities Will Be Weaponized For Lethality Resulting in "Death By Natural Causes."

THESE ARE THE ULTIMATE STEALTH WEAPONS, Individually Taylored To Each Individual Target For Maximum Effect For Desired Results (Lethality)

All Done Remotely Through Wireless Communications.

🙂📺🪤😷🥸🩺💉🧬🪱🦠💉😮📡🛰️🤧🤒🤮🤢☠️🧠🫀🫁🩸💣🤯🚑🏥😵⚰️🪦💰 😟😧 😥😢😭🙈🙉🙊🗽🌐 🤔🤔🤔

👉👉THE GREATEST HORROR STORY EVER TOLD BECAUSE IT'S REAL SELF ASSEMBLING NANOTECHNOLOGY AND SUDDEN DEATH SYNDROME

https://www.bitchute.com/video/TVjDF27PKHmp/

👉👉5G, LED, WIFI, BLUETOOTH, WEAPONIZED AGAINST THE VAXXED, SYMPTOMS, FAKE MEMORIES & THOUGHTS IMPLANTED IN REAL TIME

https://www.bitchute.com/video/eaXt3IcWw2hk/

👉👉 NEW ZEALAND VACCINE DATABASE ADMIN WHISTLE BLOWER SHOWES PROOF OF C-19 VACCINE DEATHS

https://www.bitchute.com/video/D9v48a5gatHB/

👉THIS EXPLAINS THE RUSH TO JAB THE WORLD

https://www.bitchute.com/video/DgOAbfjgMiSw/

👉HERE IS THE PROOF OF SELF-ASSEMBLING NANOTECHNOLOGY INSIDE THE HUMAN BODY AND THE DEADLY CATASTROPHIC RESULTS OF ADULT SUDDEN DEATH SYNDROME!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/TVjDF27PKHmp/

WILL EVERYBODY WHO TOOK THE VACCINE BE DEAD BY 2025

https://www.bitchute.com/video/xsfdtZzp5RHX/

👉DIE SUDDENLY SUDDEN DEATH SELF ASSEMBLING NANOTECH FORMING LETHAL FIBEROUS CLOTS IN VACCINE VICTIMS

https://www.bitchute.com/video/WFWGksJxAd0W/

👉UNDENIABLE VACCINE TRUTHS THE WHOLE STORY

https://www.bitchute.com/video/szJHtB6sVGg4/

👉IF YOU VAXXED YOU'RE A WALKING TRANSMITTER & RECEIVER

https://www.bitchute.com/video/iRvSegB84mmC/

👉THE UNVACCINATED ARE THE HEALTHIEST PEOPLE ON THE PLANET

https://www.bitchute.com/video/HJbEDrmNttUD/

👉THE 5G CHIRP

https://www.bitchute.com/video/OPk2VBU2EVgY/

👉FIND OUT HOW THE FEDS ARE TRACKING THE UNVACCINATED

https://www.bitchute.com/video/dyXrs4RXX7kn/

👉Millions Are Dying From The VAXX!

DIED SUDDENLY (Info You Should Have)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/vqOkSGM4gxgQ/

👉1 in 470 COVID VACCINE DEATH ☠️ RATE

https://www.bitchute.com/video/BzjdH1H1gtel/

👉COVID 19 THE GREATEST HOAX OF ALL: THE COLLABORATORS WILL KILL US ALL

https://www.bitchute.com/video/jNuutuD4pYZZ/

👉MY WARNING TO THE VAXXED & UNVAXXED

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Eg7Kg9Cvphzu/

TEST YOUR FRIENDS AND YOURSELF

MICROCHIP HIDDEN BLUETOOTH DETECTOR

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.microchip.bluetooth